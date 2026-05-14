BBB Scam Tracker

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Search Results (696358)
Healthcare/Medicaid/Medicare
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Milwaukee, WI, USA - 53215
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Memphis DME llc
Online Purchase
Dollars Lost: $19.47
Victim Location: Richmond Hill, GA, USA - 31324
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: BanBain Trade Co., Limited
Debt Collections - Independent Process Servers Debt Collections Vishing and Identity Theft Scam
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Plano, TX, USA - 75023
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Independent Process Servers Debt Collections Vishing and Identity Theft Scam
Phishing
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: San Dimas, CA, USA - 91773
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: David Dorsey
Debt Collections - Legal Affair & Recovery Division
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Jeffersonville, GA, USA - 31044
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Legal Affair Recovery Division
Employment - 0260 Solutions LLC
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Granite Falls, WA, USA - 98252
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: 0260 Solutions LLC
Fake Invoice/Supplier Bill - Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Supplier Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Culver City, CA, USA - 90230
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Supplier Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam
Online Purchase - Online Purchase
Dollars Lost: $60
Victim Location: Medina, TN, USA - 38355
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Bargain Prime
Employment - Prime Pixel Jobs
Dollars Lost: $2025
Victim Location: Bayonne, NJ, USA - 07002
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Prime Pixel Jobs
Phishing - Caresource 14699825007
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Cleveland, OH, USA - 44105
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: CareSource
Phishing
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Memphis, TN, USA - 38115
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Express Update
Bank/Credit Card Company Imposter
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Columbus, OH, USA - 43215
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: SMB Credit Insurance
Phishing
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Osseo, MN, USA - 55369
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Mohammed Ashrafi
Counterfeit Product
Dollars Lost: $69.95
Victim Location: Lewis Center, OH, USA - 43035
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Hart Sisters Naples
Investment - Access Capital Investment Group LLC
Dollars Lost: $1200
Victim Location: Kalamazoo, MI, USA - 49008
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Access Capital Investment Group LLC
Phishing
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Woodbury, TN, USA - 37190
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: United Health Care
Counterfeit Product
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Walhalla, SC, USA - 29691
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: us patriots.com
Fake Invoice/Supplier Bill - Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Suppler Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Sacramento, CA, USA - 95819
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Suppler Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam
Utility - AT&T Direct TV / impostor
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: ATT Direct TV / impostor
Online Purchase - Emblem Boutique
Dollars Lost: $60
Victim Location: Broomfield, CO, USA - 80021
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Emblem Boutique
Debt Collections - Foster Smith & Associates
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Wichita, KS, USA - 67226
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Foster Smith Associates
Employment
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Urbana, OH, USA - 43078
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: N/A
Online Purchase - Menhauler.com
Dollars Lost: $329.23
Victim Location: Dahlonega, GA, USA - 30533
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Menhauler.com
Online Purchase - Hilane
Dollars Lost: $124
Victim Location: Denver, CO, USA - 80206
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Hilane
Employment - Sharon Phillips from the Remote Recruitment Team at Amazon - Amazon Impostor
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Kansas City, MO, USA - 64152
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Sharon Phillips from the Remote Recruitment Team at Amazon - Amazon Impostor
Online Purchase
Dollars Lost: $29.98
Victim Location: Hammond, LA, USA - 70403
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Novaelyraxo
Online Purchase
Dollars Lost: $54
Victim Location: Cleveland, OH, USA - 44104
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Goda perfume for his/hers
Employment
Dollars Lost: $0.0
Victim Location: Henrico, VA, USA - 23294
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Techno Management
Retail Business
Dollars Lost: $553.04
Victim Location: CT, USA - 06902
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Apex Auto Spa
Online Purchase - Nelson and Parker of New York
Dollars Lost: $178
Victim Location: Maumee, OH, USA - 43537
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Nelson and Parker of New York
Online Purchase - Eneba.com / VenomDigital
Dollars Lost: $200
Victim Location: Vancouver, WA, USA - 98665
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Eneba.com
Other
Dollars Lost: $100
Victim Location: Deltona, FL, USA - 32725
Date Reported: June 4, 2026
Business Name Used: Zapostore.com
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