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BBB Scam Tracker

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Date Reported
05/03/2026
06/03/2026
Dollars Lost
State/Province
Scam Type

Search Results (696358)

Online Purchase - Lumen

I ordered products an I didn't receive it

Dollars Lost: $117

Victim Location: Macon, GA, USA - 31206

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Lumen

Healthcare/Medicaid/Medicare

This company has been invoicing my prior health insurance company for over a year. Total billing is tens of thousands of dollars. Thankfully no payments have been made. All the invoices just say "supplies". I have filed several complaints but the invoicing continues. There is a Memphih Fox 13 news story that explains the scam.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Milwaukee, WI, USA - 53215

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Memphis DME llc

Online Purchase

Banbain Trade Co. Limited is a widely reported online retail storefront associated with scam reports and e-commerce complaints. Customers consistently flag this entity for failing to deliver goods after taking payment and providing fake tracking numbers to stall or avoid refund disputes.Common Customer ComplaintsNon-Delivery: Shoppers usually purchase discounted products via Facebook or Instagram ads. The items are frequently never shipped.Fake Tracking Data: The seller often sends weekly, automated shipping update emails that show incorrect transit locations.Dispute Evasion: Victims report that Banbain Trade uses this fake tracking information to dispute chargeback claims on platforms like PayPal, falsely claiming the item was delivered.What To Do If You PurchasedIf you have already placed an order with Banbain Trade Co. and did not receive your items, you should take action immediately:Contact Your Payment Provider: File a dispute or chargeback request directly with your bank or credit card company. If you paid via PayPal, open a claim in the PayPal Resolution Center.Report the Scam: Help warn other consumers by reporting your transaction to the BBB Scam Tracker.Save Your Evidence: Keep screenshots of all receipts, emails sent by the company, and the fake tracking information provided. This documentation is critical for getting your money back.

Dollars Lost: $19.47

Victim Location: Richmond Hill, GA, USA - 31324

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: BanBain Trade Co., Limited

Debt Collections - Independent Process Servers Debt Collections Vishing and Identity Theft Scam

I was contacted by a Grand Prairie, TX number (972) 408-9757. They left a voicemail saying it was a "Mike with Independent Process Servers" trying to contact me, using a former last name, in reference to time sensitive documents. The documents needed a signature and if I needed to make changes prior to the delivery to contact an issuing firm (that was not named) at (844) 269-1309. I was to reference my case number (that I wasn't given nor did I have any pending legal actions) when contacting the firm.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Plano, TX, USA - 75023

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Independent Process Servers Debt Collections Vishing and Identity Theft Scam

Phishing

This is David Dorsey. This message is being listed for *******. Your listed wages, source of income, and assets are being verified at this time. The federal law will not allow me to disclose all the

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: San Dimas, CA, USA - 91773

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: David Dorsey

Debt Collections - Legal Affair & Recovery Division

Urgent: Action Required to Resolve Outstanding Debt and Avoid Legal Consequences From Gideon Felipe [email protected] Date Jun 4, 2026 at 8:20 AM DEBT COLLECTION DEPT CTICC Settlement File No: SC/2025/77542/198541 From: Legal Affairs & Recovery Division ?? Email: [email protected] Civil Court Docket ID: LEG/2025/884521 Outstanding Balance: USD $2,979.61 Final Settlement Opportunity: $1,499.61 – (Valid for 48 Hours Only) --- ? IMMEDIATE LEGAL ENFORCEMENT ACTION PENDING Dear, This is to formally notify you that your defaulted account with Cash Advance USA has been advanced to legal enforcement stage. Your repeated failure to resolve this matter leaves us no choice but to proceed directly with a Civil Judgment Filing. Upon issuance of judgment, the following enforcement remedies will be imposed without further negotiation: 1. Mandatory Wage Garnishment – Up to 25% of every paycheck. 2. Immediate Bank Levy – Frozen & seized funds from all bank accounts. 3. Permanent Property Liens – Blocks sale or refinance of your real estate. 4. Court-Ordered Asset Seizure – Vehicles, valuables, and other assets auctioned to satisfy debt. --- ?? Post-Judgment Liability Once judgment is entered, you will owe not just $1,499.61, but also: Court & Attorney Filing Costs Enforcement Fees Ongoing Interest Final Liability Estimate: $5,600+ --- ?? Unavoidable Life Consequences Credit Damage: Negative reporting across all major bureaus. Employment Restrictions: Employers/government agencies review judgment records. Banking Interference: Funds withdrawn without notice, financial activity disrupted. --- ? Your Last Options Option A: Pay $1,499.61 in full within 48 hours – file closed permanently. Option B: Make an initial $300 payment today to suspend court filing and set structured payments. --- ? FINAL WARNING: No further extensions will be granted. Failure to act means judgment, garnishment, levy, and liens will be executed in full force of law. ?? Reply immediately: [email protected] Brendan Martin, Senior Legal Officer – Debt Enforcement Bureau

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Jeffersonville, GA, USA - 31044

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Legal Affair Recovery Division

Online Purchase

Advertising a herding ball for dogs to play with. Sends a direction guide to email but no product ever sent

Dollars Lost: $89.99

Victim Location: Hagerstown, MD, USA - 21740

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Ruckus Pets

Employment - 0260 Solutions LLC

I was offered a position that is applied for on Indeed.com. I filled out onboarding documents and after submitting and being contacted by “Paul Martinez” I could tell I was being targeted by a scam.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Granite Falls, WA, USA - 98252

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: 0260 Solutions LLC

Fake Invoice/Supplier Bill - Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Supplier Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam

I received a Faz about services that I did not contracted.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Culver City, CA, USA - 90230

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Supplier Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam

Online Purchase - Costco Wholesale - Impostor

Scammer weddite that claims to be a part of costco but doesn't share any actual links to the business.

Dollars Lost: $220

Victim Location: Alamogordo, NM, USA - 88310

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Costco Wholesale - Impostor

Online Purchase - Online Purchase

I ordered 2 pairs of sandals on the 2nd. Used my debit card. Then that night I got 2 fraudulent transactions on my debit card. Went and replaced my debit the next day. They continued to attempt purchases on another shoe site using my info. At least 2 more times. I have contacted them multiple times and they just tell me to "keep an eye on my tracking number", which was never provided. I never got any sort of tracking information on my order, and the company is using AI to reply to my emails. I ordered from them 33 days ago, and still get the runaround every time I contact them.

Dollars Lost: $60

Victim Location: Medina, TN, USA - 38355

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Bargain Prime

Employment - Prime Pixel Jobs

In order to pay me for a translation, they said I needed to obtain a Freelance ID. I could get it from them for $60. I refused since I never heard of this ID, and they keep insisting that they cannot pay me unless I get the ID.

Dollars Lost: $2025

Victim Location: Bayonne, NJ, USA - 07002

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Prime Pixel Jobs

Phishing - Caresource 14699825007

Received a text stating I was due for a wellness visit. I already had my wellness visit. It said it was from "me" at Caresource. The text had a number and told me to click on it. It was 14699825007. I didn't do anything except called CareSource they told me I was smart not to click on it and to call the BBB.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Cleveland, OH, USA - 44105

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: CareSource

Phishing - Kelly Chen

Receiv d a box from Kelly Chen. Didn’t not order from her as far as I know it’s a watch in box. I wouldnt have never ordered this

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Steubenville, OH, USA - 43952

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Kelly chen

Phishing

A caller pretending to be from “Express Update” contacted me from the number 402-836-4541. They asked me to confirm an address and a name and tried to make the call sound like a routine business-listing update. They asked questions designed to get me to say “yes.” After checking online, I learned this is a known scam where callers impersonate Express Update to gather information and later send fake invoices. No sensitive information was given, but the call was misleading and appeared to be part of a business impersonation scam.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Memphis, TN, USA - 38115

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Express Update

Employment

Reached out about a fake job

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Los Angeles, CA, USA - 90038

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Amazon - IMPOSTER

Bank/Credit Card Company Imposter

VM from Caller ID (502) 462-8162 and (270) 434-6420: Hi, this is Emily Carter with the SMB credit Insurance team. I was reviewing your business profile this morning and noticed your file is still showing as eligible for a potential credit line of up to $185,000. The reason I'm calling is that mnay business owners are securing capital now while options are still favorable rather than waiting until they actually need the funds. There may be an opportunity available for your business, but I need to verify a couple of details before I can confirm the terms. If everything checks out, funds could be available to access in as little as 24-48 hours. Give me a call back at 844-515-0578. Again, that's 844-515-0578. I llok forward to speaking with you. 

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Columbus, OH, USA - 43215

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: SMB Credit Insurance

Phishing

Received an email saying, "We have received your payment for Order XXXXXXXX submitted on 06-04-26... Your payment is successfully recorded and is under standard processing... " and attached was an invoice for $865.02. from 'Billing Group 7762, Kestrel Ln, Mohammed Ashrafi... but email sent from "Shannon A. Riggs" in Morral, OH.... I did not lose any money, my bank shows no such payment and I have reported the email as SPAM/SCAM

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Osseo, MN, USA - 55369

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Mohammed Ashrafi

Employment

JUST SENT A TEXT SAYING THAT SAME MESSAGE. I DELETED AND MARKED AS SPAM ON MY PHONE

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Owings Mills, MD, USA - 21117

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: AMAZON REMOTE RECRUITMENT imposter

Online Purchase - Online Purhchase

Selling gift cards for cash

Dollars Lost: $100

Victim Location: Rocky Mount, VA, USA - 24151

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Cash4gift.com

Counterfeit Product

I ordered a dress from the website -- free shipping. The dress that I received did not resemble the ordered dress in any way -- colors were completely different, fit was not as shown, length was a maxi length when the dress shows a length to the knee. When I contacted them to remedy the issue, they asked for a copy of the bag it was shipped in, and pictures of the dress (delay tactic). They then offered to let me keep the dress and give a 10 percent credit ($6.99). I said no. They then offered a 20 percent credit, and told me how to ship the dress back to China (extremely cost prohibitive). There is no way to get a full refund on a dress that I did not order. I will be filing a chargeback with my credit card company.

Dollars Lost: $69.95

Victim Location: Lewis Center, OH, USA - 43035

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Hart Sisters Naples

Employment

Attached is the full message. Too good to be true job offer, requesting that I reach out to a text automated offer if I’m interested,

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Richmond, VA, USA - 23220

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Amazon’s Remote Recruitment Team- Imposter

Investment - Access Capital Investment Group LLC

I bought an investment VIP 5 Package for 1200.00 with an expected return on investment. They are trying to force me to upgrade to a VIP 6 for 2500.00 package in order to get paid.

Dollars Lost: $1200

Victim Location: Kalamazoo, MI, USA - 49008

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Access Capital Investment Group LLC

Phishing

So far, I have logged 26 different telephone number they have used. They claim to be United Health Care. They are using a very clever robo caller that pretends to have a problem with their computer. The number they are calling is my business. I have been with customers many times when they call and they are interrupting my business. My only hope is that if I complain to enough people I can finally get the phone back that I pay for.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Woodbury, TN, USA - 37190

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: United Health Care

Counterfeit Product

This was a facebook ad for a 250th America bunting banner that was totally different on the facebook ad. What I recieved is a cheap 2.00 smaller poor quality banner. Cant reach anybody thru the support email. it goes to a texas woodworker co that states on the front page they are not affilated with any other co using their name.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Walhalla, SC, USA - 29691

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: us patriots.com

Credit Cards - Pinnacle Lending Group / Maximilian

Maximilian called to tell me I was approved for a loan that I had applied for. I did not apply for a loan.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Pinnacle Lending Group

Advance Fee Loan - Crescent Hill Capitol / Janelle

Janelle called to tell me that I was approved for a loan I applied for. I did not apply for a loan.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Crescent Hill Capitol

Advance Fee Loan - Broadview Capitol Group / Roman

Roman called to tell me that I was approved for a loan that I applied for it. I did not apply for a loan.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Broadview Capitol Group

Fake Invoice/Supplier Bill - Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Suppler Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam

Pharmacy received invoice from unknown vendor via a fax.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Sacramento, CA, USA - 95819

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Relay Wire / Web Envy / Med Pulse Fake Invoice Suppler Bill Phishing and Identity Theft Scam

Advance Fee Loan - Prime Haven Financial / Sasha

Sasha called to tell me that I was approved for a loan that I had applied for. I did not apply for a loan with them.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Prime Haven Financial

Utility - AT&T Direct TV / impostor

I don’t have this service: Hello, this is Evelyn from AT&T DirectTV. I am leaving you an urgent voicemail so you can call back as soon as possible. Your 50% discount on monthly bill is now being terminated today due to no response. This action will be final unless I receive your call immediately. Please call back right now using the caller ID so we can keep your discounted rates active.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: ATT Direct TV / impostor

Online Purchase - Emblem Boutique

Ordered 2 dresses and the information on website said company in San Francisco but got dresses direct from China, no tags and cheap worthless horrible material and nothing like the picture!!! They have no phone number and can only reach them by email and have sent them 5 emails requesting info on how to send them back.. they first request pictures of items front and back and the tags but there are no tags!!! Then they come back and offer a discount fo order something else from their website and never mention how to send back items.. goes back and forth and all they do is offer a bigger discount on ordering from their site and no option to send back items and get refund!!!! Total SCAM.. they need to be shut down!!!

Dollars Lost: $60

Victim Location: Broomfield, CO, USA - 80021

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Emblem Boutique

Advance Fee Loan - Shoreline Crest Financial / Emilio

Emilio called to tell me that I was approved for a loan that I had applied for. I have not applied for a loan.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Shoreline Crest Financial

Advance Fee Loan - Heritage Creek Capital / Thadius

Thadius called to tell me I qualified for a loan that I had applied for. I’ve never applied for a loan.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Heritage Creek Capital

Advance Fee Loan - Hearthstone Financial / Serena

Serena called to inform me that I have approved for a loan I applied for. I did not apply for a loan.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Hearthstone Financial

Employment - Forwardleag LLC

I was told by the people to look out for incoming packages open verify it them then repackage put the shipping label and send it out.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Houston, TX, USA - 77036

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Forwardleag LLC

Advance Fee Loan - Liberty stone capital

They claimed I had applied for an installment loan. I did not apply for a loan.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: La Conner, WA, USA - 98257

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Liberty stone capital

Debt Collections - Foster Smith & Associates

The person called and stated I had a loan that was deposited into an account in 2018 from an online loan. She advised that it was in the amount of 1205.5, and I could give them 858.00 or pay $3358.54. When I asked for the original creditor all they said was My Payday loan. Could not give me an address, their information or who I could place on my documents.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Wichita, KS, USA - 67226

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Foster Smith Associates

Phishing

Saying I purchased a PlayStation 5 with 3 headsets, after call back music comes on then says goodbye

Dollars Lost: $650

Victim Location: Bell, FL, USA - 32619

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Walmart

Employment

Text sent to me: Hi! This is Sharon Phillips from Amazon's Remote Recruitment Team. Your impressive background caught our attention, and we believe you would thrive in a flexible online position. The role entails supporting Amazon merchants with product updates to expand their customer outreach. • Work Commitment: 60–90 minutes a day, across 4 days weekly • Pay Details: $100–$600 daily (base of $1,000 for 4 working days) • Added Benefits: Complimentary training + annual paid leave of 15–20 days We are currently looking to fill 18 positions. If you're 23 or older and would like to know more, please text “More Info” to 3322619885

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Urbana, OH, USA - 43078

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: N/A

Online Purchase - Menhauler.com

Charges made every month to my credit card for merchandise which I did not order. When I contacted the merchant I was given a run around by the agent with no offer to credit back the erroneous charges.

Dollars Lost: $329.23

Victim Location: Dahlonega, GA, USA - 30533

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Menhauler.com

Online Purchase - Hilane

I ordered some bras on 5/14/26. I paid via Shop app with credit card. Two weeks later, i had not received the items. I emailed customer service. They said package was delayed in teansit. Shipping notification shows package is in China. After two emails requesting a refund, they refuse to refund my money. I will dispute the charge with my credit card company.

Dollars Lost: $124

Victim Location: Denver, CO, USA - 80206

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Hilane

Employment - Sharon Phillips from the Remote Recruitment Team at Amazon - Amazon Impostor

Hello, this is Sharon Phillips from the Remote Recruitment Team at Amazon. Your background caught our attention, and we feel you might be an ideal candidate for a flexible online position. This role focuses on supporting Amazon merchants with product updates to expand their customer base. • Daily Commitment: 60–90 minutes, 4 days a week • Earnings: $100–$600 each day (base pay of $1,000 for 4 days) • Perks: Free training along with 15–20 days of paid leave annually We have 18 available slots. If you are at least 23 years old and interested in exploring this opportunity, please text “More Info” to 2742039193

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Kansas City, MO, USA - 64152

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Sharon Phillips from the Remote Recruitment Team at Amazon - Amazon Impostor

Online Purchase

Ordered a 10 pack of summer dresses on May 4, 2026 and followed the tracking number for a month. Finally said my order was delivered via DHL and I never received it. Was given a none existing fake e-mail for contact as well as a fake phone number at the time of ordering for questions or concerns on my order. I had seen the advertisement on Facebook.

Dollars Lost: $29.98

Victim Location: Hammond, LA, USA - 70403

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Novaelyraxo

Online Purchase

I ordered the Cologne and they took the money for two items when I only purchased one.i requested my refund and they never did they keep saying shipping is in progress but I never received it.

Dollars Lost: $54

Victim Location: Cleveland, OH, USA - 44104

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Goda perfume for his/hers

Employment

I applied to an entry-level aythorization specialist job offer from AirBorne LLC, only ti be contacted by a company called Techno Management out of Canada and Egypt. The interview was entirely by messaging on teams with no face to face, and the call back sounded like a personal phone. Now they want to send me a check to purchase the onboarding equipment.

Dollars Lost: $0.0

Victim Location: Henrico, VA, USA - 23294

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Techno Management

Retail Business

This business is a carwash (for some reason its advertised name is Greenwich Auto Spa) and on 09/30/2025 I went there for a SINGLE car wash and payed $60.62 dollars. 8 months later (sadly I didn't even realized this recurrent charge) I see in my credit card bill I was charged $69.13 every month since then for a membership I never asked for, never agreed to and never wanted. That makes a total of $553.04 of unauthorized charges in my credit card. Yesterday, 06/03/2026 I was in person in that carwash to explain the situation and request a refund, but as I was explaining the situation to manager Adam, he started accusing me of "calling him a liar", "forgetting I signed up for a subscription", and he basically said it was my fault, NEVER their fault, because he ALWAYS explain to the customers the subscription process. I clarified I wasn't trying to blame anyone of make accusations, just simply showing a mistake happened and I was incorrectly charged and I was looking for a solution. He offered to compensate me with gift cards so I could use their products, and I said I didn't want it, I wanted the money back as I hardly wash my car that much and it's very unusual for me to pay that much, I usually use external washes only which are much cheaper. It would take me years to consume that kind of credit. There are two important factors here to support my version of the story: - In 2023 I did had a subscription with them, for unlimited washes, but a few months later I decided I wasn't using it much so I cancelled it. After that, I always payed all washes as a single visit, I would never agree to a subscription which I knew I wouldn't use. - That single visit was the only occasion I payed for external and internal detail of my car, as it was uncommonly dirty inside. I usually pay for external wash only (will show evidence in the next bullet). So why would I pick a subscription for a monthly recurrent service of almost 70 dollars of unlimited full washes if I hardly ever need it? - This is the most important piece of evidence to support my case: After September 30th 2025, I went again to the car wash twice (in 8 months, 2 times) and I PAYED those visits using a tap-to-pay debit card. First visit was 01/08/2026 and I payed $47.53 for that wash and second was 04/20/2026 in which I payed $45.76 for the wash, Again, never almost 70 bucks. If I had an active subscription, WHY would I pay for those two other washes? If I had an active subscription, WHY didn't the business warned me but still charged me? All transactions are recorded in my credit card (Chase) and debit card (Bank of America) apps, and evidence are attached. Since the name of the business was different, I guess I never realized APEX was Greenwich carwash... Another relevant fact: I didn't even know what APEX was, so after researching it on google, by typing APEX AUTO SPA the initial links will point you to Reddit and Yelp, where other customers (at least 5 different users) with the EXACT same issue. SAME exact process and apparently the company reached out to one of those users saying it was a "known" problem.

Dollars Lost: $553.04

Victim Location: CT, USA - 06902

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Apex Auto Spa

Online Purchase - Nelson and Parker of New York

Clothing advertised on slick website as "Nelson&Parker New York with a deep appreciation for quality, craftsmanship, and understated elegance". Sizing chart is provided using common US sizing numbers. Once order was processed and payment charged, the shipping is then identified as coming from China. This is after the 72 hour cancel order clause. Clothing arrived after 2 weeks. Two items were so large as to fit 2 people. Third item of the same label size was so small it couldn't be fully tried on. The return policy is neither easy nor transparent. Three emails were needed just to get return shipping instructions back to China, at my expense. I was required to send photos of the items ordered even though I provided my order number in my initial contact. 10% partial refund was offered to "save me from the costly shipping to China as well as customs fees" This was a bait and switch operation. Advertised on website is 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee. Shop with confidence. You can return or exchange your order within 30 days if it’s not the right fit for you. We have a clear and transparent return process to ensure fairness for all customers".

Dollars Lost: $178

Victim Location: Maumee, OH, USA - 43537

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Nelson and Parker of New York

Online Purchase - Eneba.com / VenomDigital

Eneba.com reports to be re-seller website. They sell digital gift cards for online purchases. I bought 4 digital gift cards and when the codes were emailed to me 2 of them were already used. They were Apple gift cards and Apple confirmed to me that they had been activated/used prior to my purchase. The Eneba.com and their 'seller' VenomDigital never provided Serial Numbers. When I complained to their customer service they kept referring me to Apple and asking me for information (like the Serial Numbers in question) that I did not have because they never provided it to me. They also asked for screen shots of my email communication with Apple except that Apple does not communicate via email and the fact that I spoke to Apple's customer service by phone, Eneba refused this as information. I asked Eneba.com repeatedly for the serial numbers so I could address things with Apple, and they ignored this request and simply tried to ask other questions to distract me. I have spent two weeks and tens of hours trying to address this. Reviewing their online ratings it is apparent that this is common place. There are thousands of reviews that describe similar circumstances. Unfortunately, on the surface they have a high review/rating. I suspect they pay, have bots or otherwise have pumped up their ratings to bury these complaints. I have and tried attaching screen shots showing the codes were already redeemed and screenshots of their webpage providing the access codes. IF they respond to this complaint they will probably say that they need the cards Serial numbers but my screen shots show that they do not provide these in the information provided to me. I am happy to provide these images if/when needed.

Dollars Lost: $200

Victim Location: Vancouver, WA, USA - 98665

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Eneba.com

Other

Ive been seeing "zapostore com" charges on my card and i didnt recognize them so I called and reported the transaction. They sent me a new card and it happened again so they restricted the account temporarily. Now its hapoening again for a third time.. Over the course of a month they have taken $100.

Dollars Lost: $100

Victim Location: Deltona, FL, USA - 32725

Date Reported: June 4, 2026

Business Name Used: Zapostore.com

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