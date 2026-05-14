BBB Scam Tracker

Retail Business

This business is a carwash (for some reason its advertised name is Greenwich Auto Spa) and on 09/30/2025 I went there for a SINGLE car wash and payed $60.62 dollars. 8 months later (sadly I didn't even realized this recurrent charge) I see in my credit card bill I was charged $69.13 every month since then for a membership I never asked for, never agreed to and never wanted. That makes a total of $553.04 of unauthorized charges in my credit card. Yesterday, 06/03/2026 I was in person in that carwash to explain the situation and request a refund, but as I was explaining the situation to manager Adam, he started accusing me of "calling him a liar", "forgetting I signed up for a subscription", and he basically said it was my fault, NEVER their fault, because he ALWAYS explain to the customers the subscription process. I clarified I wasn't trying to blame anyone of make accusations, just simply showing a mistake happened and I was incorrectly charged and I was looking for a solution. He offered to compensate me with gift cards so I could use their products, and I said I didn't want it, I wanted the money back as I hardly wash my car that much and it's very unusual for me to pay that much, I usually use external washes only which are much cheaper. It would take me years to consume that kind of credit. There are two important factors here to support my version of the story: - In 2023 I did had a subscription with them, for unlimited washes, but a few months later I decided I wasn't using it much so I cancelled it. After that, I always payed all washes as a single visit, I would never agree to a subscription which I knew I wouldn't use. - That single visit was the only occasion I payed for external and internal detail of my car, as it was uncommonly dirty inside. I usually pay for external wash only (will show evidence in the next bullet). So why would I pick a subscription for a monthly recurrent service of almost 70 dollars of unlimited full washes if I hardly ever need it? - This is the most important piece of evidence to support my case: After September 30th 2025, I went again to the car wash twice (in 8 months, 2 times) and I PAYED those visits using a tap-to-pay debit card. First visit was 01/08/2026 and I payed $47.53 for that wash and second was 04/20/2026 in which I payed $45.76 for the wash, Again, never almost 70 bucks. If I had an active subscription, WHY would I pay for those two other washes? If I had an active subscription, WHY didn't the business warned me but still charged me? All transactions are recorded in my credit card (Chase) and debit card (Bank of America) apps, and evidence are attached. Since the name of the business was different, I guess I never realized APEX was Greenwich carwash... Another relevant fact: I didn't even know what APEX was, so after researching it on google, by typing APEX AUTO SPA the initial links will point you to Reddit and Yelp, where other customers (at least 5 different users) with the EXACT same issue. SAME exact process and apparently the company reached out to one of those users saying it was a "known" problem.